Call for Govt to suspend funding to Galway cinema
Government funding of a Galway-based art house cinema should be suspended temporarily during a Charities Regulator Statutory Investigation, RT's Prime Time has been told. Fianna Fil spokesperson on Arts and Heritage Niamh Smyth told the programme if she was the minister responsible she would hold off investigating any more funds until satisfied the investigation is finished.
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
