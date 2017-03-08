Call for Govt to suspend funding to G...

Call for Govt to suspend funding to Galway cinema

Government funding of a Galway-based art house cinema should be suspended temporarily during a Charities Regulator Statutory Investigation, RT's Prime Time has been told. Fianna Fil spokesperson on Arts and Heritage Niamh Smyth told the programme if she was the minister responsible she would hold off investigating any more funds until satisfied the investigation is finished.

