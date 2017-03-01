Brexit and Trump meets Pinnochio: Rachel Maclean on her Scotland Biennale show

IT will be a surreal, satirical and multi-coloured film where the reality of Brexit and Donald Trump meets the fantasy of Pinocchio. This year's Scottish show at the Venice Biennale, the world's biggest and most prestigious visual arts festival, by the lauded Glasgow artist Rachel Maclean, will tackle the world of 'Fake News ' and fantasy in a half hour art film called Spite Your Face.

