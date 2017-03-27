Breaking! Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor in Karan Johar's next film17 min ago
Bollywood's King Khan and chocolate boy Ranbir Kapoor is going to team up for Karan Johar's next. Yes, you read it right, Shah Rukh Khan will be soon seen in his friend and director Karan Johar's next directorial venture.
