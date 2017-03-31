Bollywood Filmmaker Said to Win Debt Reprieve After Failed Deal
Filmmaker Eros International Plc has won a lifeline on its credit facility after investors rebuffed an earlier effort to raise new debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The producer of Bollywood films amended and extended the terms of its revolving credit line that was set to expire on Friday, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information isn't public.
