Bollywood film spotlights youngest girl to conquer Everest
A Bollywood film hitting Indian cinemas on Friday tells the inspirational story of a tribal girl from rural India who became the youngest woman to summit Mount Everest. Indian Bollywood actress Elli Avram and Indian mountaineer Poorna Malavath attend the screening of upcoming Hindi film A'PoornaA' in Mumbai on March 27, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC