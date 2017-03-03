Bollywood Film Producer Seeks Dollar Debt

Bollywood Film Producer Seeks Dollar ...

14 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Eros International Plc is tapping the popularity of India's movie industry to meet international investors for a potential U.S. dollar bond to refinance its debt. traveled to Hong Kong, London and Singapore for the fundraising, people familiar with the matter said this week.

