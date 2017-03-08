Bollywood film Mubarakan starring Anil Kapoor from Slumdog...

Bollywood film Mubarakan starring Ani...

8 hrs ago

An upcoming Indian romantic comedy, named Mubarakan, began its shoot at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara yesterday and will continue into next week. The film stars a number of famous actors including Anil Kapoor, who has starred across Bollywood as well as in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire.

