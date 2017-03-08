Bollywood film Mubarakan starring Anil Kapoor from Slumdog...
An upcoming Indian romantic comedy, named Mubarakan, began its shoot at the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara yesterday and will continue into next week. The film stars a number of famous actors including Anil Kapoor, who has starred across Bollywood as well as in Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire.
