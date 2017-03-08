Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan to attend the film festival in Egypt.
Cairo: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be attending the Luxor African Film Festival in Egypt this month. "Bachchan will be in the ancient city from March 20 to 22. He will be accompanied by wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Nanda," India's Ambassador to Egypt Sanjay Bhattacharyya said.
