Badrinath Ki Dulhania success bash has Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan...
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is 2017's success story and Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan are carrying the adulation well on their young shoulders. But when it came to the film's success, those who made to the party were Bollywood's young and the famous -- Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many others! Badrinath Ki Dulhania is 2017's highest Monday grosser after earning Rs 12.08 crore in one day and Rs 73.66 crore in the first week of its release.
