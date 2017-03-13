Baahubali 2 vs 2.0: Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's film might have...

While there have been huge money spinners in Bollywood already in the first two months of the year, the South industry is gearing up for two big, fat releases too. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 has Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Satyaraj, Tamannaah Bhatia and Anushka Shetty, whereas Shankar's Robot 2.0 will be led by Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar with Amy Jackson playing the female lead.

