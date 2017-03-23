Baahubali 2: SS Rajamouli's Film To Release Across 6500 Screens
Contrary to other films which release in about 5000 screens in India, Baahubali 2 will have a enormous release across India. Talking about the success of the trailer, in an interview with IANS, Vamsi Atluri, the editor of the trailer, revealed that this particular one was chosen out of 25 different cuts.
