Atom Egoyan headlines Vancity Theatre's free Canadian Film Day blowout

Filmmaker Atom Egoyan and actor Bruce Greenwood will attend a Q&A at the Vancity Theatre following a 20th anniversary presentation of The Sweet Hereafter on Canadian Film Day . It's one of the highlights in a day of free programming at the film centre, which also includes screenings of Egoyan's 1994 hit Exotica and the 1977 Georgia Straight -approved Vancouver cult flick, Skip Tracer -chosen by Egoyan himself.

