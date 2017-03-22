Atom Egoyan headlines Vancity Theatre...

Atom Egoyan headlines Vancity Theatre's free Canadian Film Day blowout

Read more: The Georgia Straight

Filmmaker Atom Egoyan and actor Bruce Greenwood will attend a Q&A at the Vancity Theatre following a 20th anniversary presentation of The Sweet Hereafter on Canadian Film Day . It's one of the highlights in a day of free programming at the film centre, which also includes screenings of Egoyan's 1994 hit Exotica and the 1977 Georgia Straight -approved Vancouver cult flick, Skip Tracer -chosen by Egoyan himself.

