Asian Film Awards: South Korean Erotic Thriller 'The Handmaiden' Wins Big
South Korean erotic thriller The Handmaiden was the big winner at the 11th Asian Film Awards held in Hong Kong on Tuesday, taking home four awards including best-supporting actress for Moon So-ri and best newcomer for Kim Tae-ri. After three years of being held in Macau, the glitzy ceremony moved to Hong Kong this year to mark the twentieth anniversary of the handover of the territory from Britain to China.
