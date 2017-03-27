Art houses program protest as '1984' ...

Art houses program protest as '1984' heads back to theaters

13 hrs ago

About 190 art-house theaters have banded together to show the 1984 big-screen adaptation of George Orwell's dystopian masterpiece as a pointed comment on the presidency of Donald Trump, whose "alternative facts" administration has already sent "1984" back up the bestseller lists . "It's what's in the air.

