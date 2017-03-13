Anushka Sharma: I have never faced ne...

Anushka Sharma: I have never faced nepotism in film industry

Mumbai: Actress Anushka Sharma today said that she never faced nepotism in her decade-long career in Bollywood despite being an outsider. Actress Kangana Ranaut had called filmmaker Karan Johar the "flag bearer of nepotism" on his talk show, leading to a war of words between the director and the actress.

