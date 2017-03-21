Anushka Sharma faced this one difficu...

Anushka Sharma faced this one difficulty with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri shooting. What was it?

7 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Diljit Dosanjh is known to be an impromptu actor and for somebody like that, it can be really hard to understand why actors undergo workshops to get into the skin of their characters. In conversation with Film Companion, Anushka Sharma spoke about how difficult it was to do the readings as Diljit was not at all open to workshops.

