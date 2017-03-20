Anil Kapoor takes on Jimmy Sheirgill ...

Anil Kapoor takes on Jimmy Sheirgill over daughters Sonam and Rhea's film

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

Actor Anil Kapoor complains to IMPAA about Kareena Kapoor-starrer 'Veere Di Wedding' title clashing with that of Jimmy Sheirgill film -- 'Veerey Ki Wedding'; claims title rightfully belongs to daughters Sonam and Rhea In January 2016, Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea announced their passion project, a chick flick titled Veere Di Wedding. Helmed by Khoobsurat director Shashank Ghosh, the comedy-drama stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,230 • Total comments across all topics: 279,703,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC