Akshara Haasan Walks The Untrodden Path In 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana'
Actress Akshara Haasan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh, may be just one film old, but that didn't prevent her from straying off the trodden path in her upcoming film 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana'. In the film, Akshara will be seen essaying the role of a modern girl, who gets pregnant before marriage and decides to live life on her own terms when her boyfriend decides to shirk his responsibility as a father of the child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb '17
|Aneirin
|8
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb '17
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan '17
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC