Akshara Haasan Walks The Untrodden Path In 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana'

Actress Akshara Haasan, who made her Bollywood debut with Shamitabh, may be just one film old, but that didn't prevent her from straying off the trodden path in her upcoming film 'Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana'. In the film, Akshara will be seen essaying the role of a modern girl, who gets pregnant before marriage and decides to live life on her own terms when her boyfriend decides to shirk his responsibility as a father of the child.

