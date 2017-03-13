Ajay Devgn wishes Rohit Shetty on his birthday in Golmaal Again style!17 min ago
Golmaal franchise is that one successful franchise that we do not need to think twice before watching! It is evident that fans watch the re-runs of these Golmaal films and every time it is on Television, we tend to stop surfing the channels and get hooked to it! Rohit Shetty gave us a hilarious flick 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' back in 2006 and since then, the director has not looked back. After the first installment, came two more and all of them are just too funny to even compare with each other! Now, the team has gladly reunited for Golmaal 4 or Golmaal Again, as they call it.
