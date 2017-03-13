Ajay Devgn wishes Rohit Shetty on his...

Ajay Devgn wishes Rohit Shetty on his birthday in Golmaal Again style!17 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Golmaal franchise is that one successful franchise that we do not need to think twice before watching! It is evident that fans watch the re-runs of these Golmaal films and every time it is on Television, we tend to stop surfing the channels and get hooked to it! Rohit Shetty gave us a hilarious flick 'Golmaal: Fun Unlimited' back in 2006 and since then, the director has not looked back. After the first installment, came two more and all of them are just too funny to even compare with each other! Now, the team has gladly reunited for Golmaal 4 or Golmaal Again, as they call it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,484 • Total comments across all topics: 279,539,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC