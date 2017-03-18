Afghans find some escape as 'family cinema' opens in Kabul

Kabul: The lights go off, the projector whirls,and for the first time in years Afghan families find themselves sharing popcorn and soda as Hollywood and Bollywood stars romp across the silver screen. A family-friendly cinema has opened in Kabul, creating a rare venue in Afghanistan's war-torn capital where women, usually confined to the home, can spend time in public with their husbands and children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.