Actor Jayasudha's husband Nitin Kapoor allegedly commits suicide
Kapoor, a film producer and cousin of Bollywood actor Jithendra, married Jayasudha in 1985 after two years of courtship. Yesteryears Telugu actor and former Congress MLA Jayasudha's husband, Nitin Kapoor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.
