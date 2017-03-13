Actor Jayasudha's husband Nitin Kapoo...

Actor Jayasudha's husband Nitin Kapoor allegedly commits suicide

Read more: The Indian Express

Kapoor, a film producer and cousin of Bollywood actor Jithendra, married Jayasudha in 1985 after two years of courtship. Yesteryears Telugu actor and former Congress MLA Jayasudha's husband, Nitin Kapoor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Chicago, IL

