Aarey car depot may become Parjapur depot

This proposal is likely to be submitted before the National Green Tribunal, where hearings are underway on the subject of the car depot being built at Aarey Milk Colony There has been a lot of controversy and hue and cry about the location for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor's car depot, but is the depot really coming up at Aarey? Not really. In a twist to the controversy, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation now wants the car depot to come up at Parjapur, and not at Aarey.

