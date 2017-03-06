Aarey car depot may become Parjapur d...

Aarey car depot may become Parjapur depot

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

This proposal is likely to be submitted before the National Green Tribunal, where hearings are underway on the subject of the car depot being built at Aarey Milk Colony There has been a lot of controversy and hue and cry about the location for the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro corridor's car depot, but is the depot really coming up at Aarey? Not really. In a twist to the controversy, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation now wants the car depot to come up at Parjapur, and not at Aarey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,870

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC