1984' to be screened April 4 at Bosto...

1984' to be screened April 4 at Boston-area cinemas

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Aaron Hernandez trial: 'U left me with one eye and a lot of head trauma,' former friend Alexander Bradley texted Five Boston-area theaters will screen "1984" on April 4, part of a national screening day for the movie based on George Orwell's novel. According to organizers of the mass screening , the film will be shown at Lowell's Luna Theater, Arlington's Regent Theatre, Natick's Center for the Arts, Gloucester's Cape Ann Cinema & Stage, and Cambridge's Brattle Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb '17 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb '17 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan '17 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 279,818,777

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC