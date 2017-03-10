10 Must-See Films About Women from 2016

Considering that one woman has won the best directing Oscar in the entire history of the Oscars - Kathryn Bigelow for The Hurt Locker - it should come as no surprise that films about and by women are rarely nominated for best picture, let alone win the prize. In recent history, only Annie Hall , which is arguably as much Woody Allen's story as it is Diane Keaton's, Terms of Endearment , and Million Dollar Baby have earned the best picture award.

