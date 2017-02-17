Witherspoon, Kidman on why Hollywood ...

Witherspoon, Kidman on why Hollywood is crazy for Quebec's Jean-Marc Vallee

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Telegram

Their series is called "Big Little Lies" but here's the truth: Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are crazy about the show's French Canadian director. "It's hard for him to talk about how incredibly genius and amazing he is," says Witherspoon about Jean-Marc Vallee, "but I've never worked with a director who felt the performances, who will sit and cry with you about what your character is feeling, is there with you."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,010 • Total comments across all topics: 278,955,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC