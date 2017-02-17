Witherspoon, Kidman on why Hollywood is crazy for Quebec's Jean-Marc Vallee

Their series is called "Big Little Lies" but here's the truth: Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are crazy about the show's French Canadian director. "It's hard for him to talk about how incredibly genius and amazing he is," says Witherspoon about Jean-Marc Vallee, "but I've never worked with a director who felt the performances, who will sit and cry with you about what your character is feeling, is there with you."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Telegram.