What Saif Ali Khan, Rajesh Khanna and Akira Kurosawa have in common? - News

We mentioned about Bollywood suave Saif Ali Khan in Akshat Verma's dark comedy and now we have update that amazingly connects Saif Ali Khan with great legends like Rajesh Khanna and the Asian master Akira Kurosawa. As per our sources close to the unit, Saif Ali Khan's role in Akshat Verma's dark comedy reportedly titled KALA KAANTI is similar to Rajesh Khanna's immortal character Anand Sehgal from Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1971 masterpiece ANAND.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.