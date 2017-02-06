What I miss about films: Cinemas
One of Mumbai's oldest single screen threatres, Deepak in Lower Parel is now home to the Matterden centre, screening Art House, world and indie films. File pic Growing up in Delhi, my special friends, across various phases, have been Chanakya, Priya, Amba, Paras, and Sangam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC