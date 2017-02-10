Wellington Film Society goes lives up to name for opening 2017 movie
The Wellington Film Society will kick off their annual programme with a now rare 35mm film screening at the Paramount Cinema. The inner-city host of the society's 2017 season has secured a print of Denis Villeneuve's 2010 drama Incendies , which it will play on March 6. A political drama centred around a brother and sister in search of the truth about their Middle Eastern mother's war-torn past, the film was nominated for best foreign language film at both the Baftas and Oscars.
