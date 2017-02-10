Wellington Film Society goes lives up...

Wellington Film Society goes lives up to name for opening 2017 movie

Dominion Post

The Wellington Film Society will kick off their annual programme with a now rare 35mm film screening at the Paramount Cinema. The inner-city host of the society's 2017 season has secured a print of Denis Villeneuve's 2010 drama Incendies , which it will play on March 6. A political drama centred around a brother and sister in search of the truth about their Middle Eastern mother's war-torn past, the film was nominated for best foreign language film at both the Baftas and Oscars.

Chicago, IL

