Uphaar cinema fire verdict : Owners held guilty, SC orders jail for Gopal Ansal
New Delhi, Feb.9 : : The Supreme Court on Thursday held Delhi's real estate barons Ansal brothers guilty of causing death of 55 people due to negligence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire, but sentenced one of them to jail while reprieving the other because of his age, NDTV has reported. Younger brother Gopal Ansal has been given a year-long jail sentence.
