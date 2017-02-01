Tubelight star Salman Khan and Kung F...

Tubelight star Salman Khan and Kung Fu Yoga actor Jackie Chan are the ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actor Sonu Sood and action star Jackie Chan spread the message of brotherhood prior to the release of "Kung Fu Yoga", which is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China. In a video, posted by Salman on Twitter on Wednesday, the trio can be seen saying: "Hindi-Chini bhai bhai."

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
News Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10) Oct '16 Atiq 3
News Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House Oct '16 o see the light 5
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,475,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC