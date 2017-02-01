Tubelight star Salman Khan and Kung Fu Yoga actor Jackie Chan are the ...
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actor Sonu Sood and action star Jackie Chan spread the message of brotherhood prior to the release of "Kung Fu Yoga", which is part of the three-film agreement signed between India and China. In a video, posted by Salman on Twitter on Wednesday, the trio can be seen saying: "Hindi-Chini bhai bhai."
