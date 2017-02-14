Trouble again for Sanjay Leela Bhansa...

Trouble again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's PADMAVATI - News

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Glamsham.com

It's not over for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, their dream epic PADMAVATI could face fresh problems. Read to know more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Glamsham.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Tue Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,856 • Total comments across all topics: 278,896,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC