Trailer of Bollywood film starring a friendly ghost has gone viral and how
A Bollywood movie trailer dropped last afternoon. It features a friendly ghost, a young man forced into marriage rituals, a bittersweet love story, and some rustic Indian music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Sun
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC