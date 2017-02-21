Toronto film fest cutting number of s...

Toronto film fest cutting number of showcased films by 20%, nixing two programs

14 hrs ago

The Toronto International Film Festival is reducing the overall number of films it will screen for this year's edition by 20 per cent and getting rid of two programs. The Vanguard program featured "dark and edgy films that twist genre and art house conventions together in a new way."

