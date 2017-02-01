This week in art-house cinema: a new ...

This week in art-house cinema: a new look at the OKC bombing, and 'Wayne's World' is 25

"Oklahoma City" is a new PBS "American Experience" documentary based on the 1995 bombing by Timothy McVeigh. Fresh off a debut at the Sundance Film Festival, the film comes to Circle Cinema beginning Friday, with a special showing including an in-person question-and-answer session following a 7:30 p.m. Friday screening.

