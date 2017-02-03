This is how Daisy Shah's perception about Salman Khan changed

Actress Daisy Shah, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the film "Jai Ho", says people make a lot of judgments about the superstar. Daisy, who walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer Amit GT at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2017, says that Salman is a brilliant co-star and a friend.

