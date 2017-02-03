The stage is theirs

At the forefront of this year's Oscar race are two filmmakers in their 30s with seemingly limitless careers ahead of them: Damien Chazelle, the 32-year-old wunderkind behind La La Land and Barry Jenkins, the 37-year-old writer-director of Moonlight . The combined nominations of their films amount to 22 even while their ages add up to less than that of Martin Scorsese or Steven Spielberg.

