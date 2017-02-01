The Salesman turns a hyper-masculine Iranian film genre on its head...
Rape culture is a persistent social issue throughout the world, often complicated by a stigma against victims- a primary reason why so many survivors stay quiet. In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's latest film, The Salesman, the subject is never raised and the attack is barely described by the victim, Rana , to her husband Emad .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
|Raj Kapoor on Filmfare (Dec 4, 1970) SATYAMSHOT (Jan '10)
|Oct '16
|Atiq
|3
|Obama tries to recreate SXSW at White House
|Oct '16
|o see the light
|5
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC