The Love Witch: blood, sugar, sex and magic make for thrilling Valentine's Day viewing
Wouldn't it be great if all the lonely hearts of the world could simply cast a spell on their object of desire and make their love requited? That's the premise of Anna Biller'a s second feature film, The Love Witch ; only for Elaine, the lovelorn Wiccan of the title, the consequences are fatal. With its use of old-fashioned cinema techniques and an exquisite vintage wardrobe and set - much of which Biller made herself - the "art film" has been variously described as a study in style and a pastiche of '60s horror and '70s sexploitation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Add your comments below
Cinema Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|7 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14)
|Feb 5
|Quiet Phart
|5
|Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer...
|Jan 27
|Rose of Tralee
|2
|'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-...
|Dec '16
|Magic Utah Uwear
|1
|Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11)
|Dec '16
|Christine in Mich...
|385
|Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute...
|Nov '16
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|THIS: Trailer Trashtalk
|Oct '16
|Fckwhitepeople
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cinema Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC