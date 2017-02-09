The Love Witch: blood, sugar, sex and...

The Love Witch: blood, sugar, sex and magic make for thrilling Valentine's Day viewing

4 hrs ago

Wouldn't it be great if all the lonely hearts of the world could simply cast a spell on their object of desire and make their love requited? That's the premise of Anna Biller'a s second feature film, The Love Witch ; only for Elaine, the lovelorn Wiccan of the title, the consequences are fatal. With its use of old-fashioned cinema techniques and an exquisite vintage wardrobe and set - much of which Biller made herself - the "art film" has been variously described as a study in style and a pastiche of '60s horror and '70s sexploitation.

