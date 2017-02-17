The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 4
The Ghazi Attack box office collection day 4: Rana Daggubati film made an impressive about-turn at the BO to earn over Rs 15.75 crore. Things seem to be getting better with each passing day for the makers of The Ghazi Attack.
