The Frontier of Documentary Filmmaking at MoMA

Opening on February 16, the 2017 edition of the Doc Fortnight festival showcases films about humanitarian crises, politically charged art projects, and more. Still from Through the Repellent Fence: A Land Art Film , directed by Sam Wainwright Douglas From the plight of workers at a massive textile factory in western India to the youth protest movement spearheaded by two rappers in Senegal to the lives of families in the Chinese cities that process the world's plastic waste , this year's edition of Doc Fortnight offers a global portrait of hardship, upheaval, and creative problem-solving.

