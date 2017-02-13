The film producer who made 'Whiplash' missed out on 'La La Land' because of a missed lunch
Jason Blum, the CEO of Blumhouse Productions, is the guy who gave filmmaker Damien Chazelle his first shot, producing the art house hit "Whiplash." Chazelle's second film? "La La Land," which is the odds-on favorite to win big at the Oscars this year.
