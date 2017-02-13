Tannishtha Chatterjee: Mainstream films have fed audience with bad acting
Tannishtha Chatterjee feels one can easily distinguish between trained and untrained actors and says it is rather sad that the mainstream cinema in the country has fed the public with "bad acting". The 'Parched' star says most of the good actors in the film industry come from a solid training background but also lauds the younger stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt for bringing realism in their roles.
