Stop the Shararat: Farida Jalal SLAMS death rumours
After Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, another actress becomes a victim of death hoax on social media. However, when contacted Farida affirmed, "I am hale and hearty."
