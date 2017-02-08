Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan...

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan all set for Bollywood debut, as ...

11 hrs ago

While Bollywood is currently talking about the debut films of Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan as well as Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor in their respective future films, it is S hah Rukh Khan 's daughter Suhana Khan who has surprised us with her acting skills! Suhana's elder brother Aryan Khan's Bollywood debut too is expected earlier than hers, but she has already shown us a glimpse of her histrionic skills and we know Suhana is going to be a star if she wishes to be. A video of Suhana Khan acting in her school play - a version of Cinderella where she is playing the title role - has gone viral on social media.

