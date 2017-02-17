Shah Rukh Khana s look from his Fauji...

Shah Rukh Khana s look from his Fauji days is giving us a total throwback to his TV career

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Before he became the King of Romance in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan had his luck on television too, with shows like Fauji, Circus and a few others. SRK was one of the famous faces from TV who can be credited for blurring the lines between small screen and silver screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,500 • Total comments across all topics: 279,009,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC