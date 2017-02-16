Shah Rukh Khan booked for rioting and damaging railway property during 'Raees' promotion

Kota: Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan has been booked for allegedly "rioting" and "damaging" railway property during the promotion of his film 'Raees' at Kota Railway station, a Government Railway Police official said today. The case was registered against the actor last night by the GRP on the direction of a railway court, which heard a plea of a vendor at Kota railway station.

