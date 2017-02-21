Seijun Suzuki, Director Of Delirious Thrillers, Dies At Age 93

Director Seijun Suzuki, center, died last week at age 93. He's seen here with actors Zhang Ziyi, left, and Joe Odagiri, right, as they arrive for a screening at the Cannes film festival in 2005. Filmmaker Seijun Suzuki, whose blend of pop-art, noir crime and peculiar cool is credited with inspiring directors from John Woo and Quentin Tarantino to Jim Jarmusch, has died.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.