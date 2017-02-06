SC to hear plea by Fox Star studios on Jolly LLB-2 challenging Bombay HC order5 min ago

New Delhi [India], Feb. 7 : The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear the plea filed by Fox Star Studios, the makers of the Bollywood film, "Jolly LLB-2," challenging the Bombay High Court order, which had ordered a three-member committee to watch the movie and submit a report. Petitioner Ajaykumar Waghmare had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court alleging that certain scenes in the movie illegally depict the judiciary and the legal professional in a poor light.

