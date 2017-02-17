Sanjay Dutt kickstarts his comeback f...

Sanjay Dutt kickstarts his comeback film Bhoomi with Aditi Rao Hydari ...

15 hrs ago

After a lot of buzz and speculations, Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Bhoomi' has finally gone on floors! The movie which has actress Aditi Rao Hydari as his daughter, started on an early early Wednesday with a Mahurat shot in Agra. According to the reports, the film will be shot in an old haveli in Bamrauli Katara, Taj Ganj streets, Mehtab Bagh at Yamuna river and some village in the outskirts.

