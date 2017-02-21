Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short ...

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films releases Sumit...

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Central Chronicle

Mumbai, After the phenomenal success of several short films, the Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films today released a short film, 'White Shirt', by Sumit Arora. Starring Kunal Kapoor and Kritika Kamra, the 20-minute short-film shows how a white shirt stops the couple from completely moving away from each other.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cinema Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
News Sex, movies and the desperate attempt to shock ... (Apr '14) Feb 5 Quiet Phart 5
News Jeff Bridges searches for peace in Trump's Amer... Jan 27 Rose of Tralee 2
News 'Befikre': Censor defends Ranveer Singh's butt-... Dec '16 Magic Utah Uwear 1
News Who's the most popular Khan? (Oct '11) Dec '16 Christine in Mich... 385
News Camerimage Film Fest pays homage to Polish aute... Nov '16 PolakPotrafi 1
News THIS: Trailer Trashtalk Oct '16 Fckwhitepeople 1
See all Cinema Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cinema Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. Iran
  4. Death Penalty
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,465 • Total comments across all topics: 279,066,677

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC